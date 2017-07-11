Through December 10, the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Confederation with Every. Now. Then: Reframing Nationhood. This multimedia exhibition of contemporary Canadian art asks three questions: Where has Canada come from? What it is now? And where is it going? Canadian artists including Gu Xiong and Yu Gu, Robert Houle, Meryl McMaster, Seth, Esmaa Mohamoud, Ed Pien and Shuvinai Ashoona have work featured in Every. Now. Then: Reframing Nationhood.