John Maiola/ Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau donned cleats for a kickoff that travelled less than 10 yards, 1968/ Gift of The Globe and Mail Newspaper to the Canadian Photography Institute of the National Gallery of Canada.
The Art Gallery of Alberta in Edmonton is featuring Cutline: The Photography Archives of The Globe and Mail through November 12. This exhibition, organized by the Canadian Photography Institute, the Globe and Mail, and Archive of Modern Conflict, highlights historical moments of newspaper photography during the 20th century.
Unknown Photographer/Dorothy Cameron, Toronto art dealer, 1965/Gift of The Globe and Mail Newspaper to the Canadian Photography Institute of the National Gallery of Canada// Every reasonable effort has been made to identify and contact copyright holders to obtain permission to reproduce these images. We apologize for any inadvertent omissions. If you have any queries please contact: reproductions@ngc.ca
Unknown Photographer/ Along the new Highway 807, which runs from Smooth Rock Falls to Fraserdale, Ontario, there’s not a sign of human habitation apart from one empty lumber camp, c. 1966/ Gift of The Globe and Mail Newspaper to the Canadian Photography Institute of the National Gallery of Canada// Every reasonable effort has been made to identify and contact copyright holders to obtain permission to reproduce these images. We apologize for any inadvertent omissions. If you have any queries please contact: reproductions@ngc.ca
