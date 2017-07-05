5 Interesting Reads

- Did you hear the federal tribunal’s decision on the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia’s Annie Leibovitz collection?
- This article addresses the need to consider your audience when presenting your work.
- Unsplash wants photographers to give up all their rights.
- Souvid Datta is now distancing himself from photojournalism after being less than upfront about another “documentary” photo series.
- This is an exceptionally detailed guide to how to apply to an elite MFA program in photography.
Leave a Reply