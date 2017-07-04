

Canada Post is celebrating the last 150 years of photography with its fifth and final stamp issue in its five-year series on Canadian photography. The five Permanent domestic stamp stamps were selected with the assistance of curators and art professionals from across Canada. The featured photographers are Claire Beaugrand-Champagne, Robert Bourdeau, Gilbert Duclos, Samuel McLaughlin and William James Topley. The stamps are available in the Canada Post shop. Below are the images with the explanatory texts from the Canada Post press release.



“Claire Beaugrand-Champagne (Ti-Noir Lajeunesse, The Blind Violinist, Disraeli, Quebec, 1972) was Quebec’s first female press photographer, well known for her documentary images of people who have served as powerful reflections of society.”

“Robert Bourdeau (Ontario, Canada, 1989) built a reputation for producing images taken with large-format cameras. His photographs are found in major collections in Canada and the United States. His work focuses on the revealing details of subjects ranging from traditional landscapes to architecture and still life.”

“Gilbert Duclos (Enlacées, Montréal, 1994) has focused his lens on scenes that reflect his passion for street humanism. Throughout his career as a professional photographer, his photographic series have depicted many of the Western world’s cities. His work has been featured in numerous publications and exhibitions. His portrait of jazz pianist Oscar Peterson was on a stamp Canada Post issued in 2005.”

“Samuel McLaughlin (Construction of the Parliament Buildings, Centre Block, circa 1862) became the Province of Canada’s first official photographer in 1861. He published Canada’s first photographic collection: The Photographic Portfolio (1858-60), an impressive documentation of several Canadian public work projects, including the construction of the Parliament buildings.”