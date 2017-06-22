Ryerson Image Centre’s Summer Exhibitions

There’s a lot going on at Ryerson Image Centre this summer! If you’ll be in the Toronto area between now and August 13, check out the exhibitions on view. Curated by Gaëlle Morel and on view in the main gallery, Scotiabank Photography Award: Suzy Lake presents the work of this Canadian artist who won the 2016 Scotiabank Photography Award. In her work, which tests the limits of the medium of photography, Lake explores female identity, self-representation and the aging body. Max Dean’s As Yet Untitled is an interactive experience that examines the viewers’ responsibility for maintaining culture and memory. Souvenir is a series of four short films where First Nations and Métis artists Kent Monkman, Caroline Monnet, Jeff Barnaby, and Michelle Latimer adapted, rearranged and reworked material from the National Film Board archives.
