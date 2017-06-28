MENU

Newzones: G’ddy Up and Sunscreen

0
June 28, 2017 at 10:30 am  •  Posted in Exhibitions, News & Events by  •  0 Comments

© Joshua Jensen-Nagle/Never Ending Swimmers, 2015, ed/7/Photograph Face Mounted To Plexi/25 x 65 in.

In Calgary, Newzones is presenting two group exhibitions this summer. From July 8 through August 26, Sunscreen will celebrate summer with a weekly rotating selection of photographs, paintings and sculpture. Artists include: Yehouda Chaki, Vicky Christou, Kristo­fir Dean, Franco DeFrancesca, Emily Filler, Jonathan Forrest, Bradley Harms, Joshua Jensen-Nagle,  Anda Kubis, Marie Lannoo, Sarah Nind, William Perehudoff, Rana Rochat, Pat Service and Donald Sultan. From July 8 through July 29, G’ddy Up! features multimedia art exploring contemporary cowboy culture. Featured artists include Joseph Adolphe, Joe Andoe, Dianne Bos, Sophie DeFrancesca, Jeff Nachtigall, Kevin Sonmor and Samantha Walrod.

© Dianne Bos/Stampede Midway 2 (Carousel), Calgary, 2004, ed./25/Pinhole Photograph, C-Print/30 x 30 in.

 

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply