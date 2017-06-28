Newzones: G’ddy Up and Sunscreen

In Calgary, Newzones is presenting two group exhibitions this summer. From July 8 through August 26, Sunscreen will celebrate summer with a weekly rotating selection of photographs, paintings and sculpture. Artists include: Yehouda Chaki, Vicky Christou, Kristo­fir Dean, Franco DeFrancesca, Emily Filler, Jonathan Forrest, Bradley Harms, Joshua Jensen-Nagle, Anda Kubis, Marie Lannoo, Sarah Nind, William Perehudoff, Rana Rochat, Pat Service and Donald Sultan. From July 8 through July 29, G’ddy Up! features multimedia art exploring contemporary cowboy culture. Featured artists include Joseph Adolphe, Joe Andoe, Dianne Bos, Sophie DeFrancesca, Jeff Nachtigall, Kevin Sonmor and Samantha Walrod.