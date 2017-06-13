MODUS 600RT Wireless Speedlight

Press release from Nadel Enterprises Inc.

You may recognise the hähnel brand for its long-standing reputation for manufacturing high quality Li-Ion batteries and DSLR accessories, so hähnel’s new speedlight range may well come as a surprise to you. You must remember though, that hähnel has a long-standing reputation for its wireless flash trigger range, which includes the popular Tuff TTL and Viper flash triggers.

The MODUS 600RT is powered by one of hähnel’s best-selling Li-ion batteries – the staggeringly powerful Extreme Li-Ion battery, which beats the speed of AA-powered speedlights hands down. This new speedlight has a GN of 60, and each unit will handle over 1000 shots at 1⁄2 power and over 600 shots at full power. Rather than waiting the normal 4 to 6 seconds, which normal Speedlights would require at full power, the MODUS 600RT has fast recycling in abundance at just 1.5 seconds. The built-in wireless receiver/transmitter offers TTL, manual and multi modes, and high-speed sync supports up to 1/8000 of a sec.

The unique wireless connectivity really steps into a league of its own, though, when the MODUS 600RT is paired with the Viper TTL Wireless Flash Trigger. Use them together and control up to 3 separate groups of flash guns in either TTL, manual or Multi (Stroboscopic) mode. DCM channel matching and over 100-metre range make the Viper TTL the perfect partner for this new speedlight.

Available for Canon, Nikon & Sony. For more information, take a look at www.hahnel.ie.