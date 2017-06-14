Kodak Photo Printer Docks



Press Release from Kodak

Professional photo printing has never been easier and more affordable than with the compact KODAK Photo Printer Dock. The KODAK Photo Printer Dock retails for 139.00 USD and supports Android, iPhone, iPad, digital cameras and USB with convenient one-touch printing directly from the smartphone or device. No need to fuss with transferring files, imaging enthusiasts can just connect to the dock or via WiFi and print, liberating photos from the confines of the cloud and memory cards. For maximum efficiency, the innovative dock prints dazzling color 4×6 photos while simultaneously charging up to two devices. In addition, users maintain creative control over photos with the free KODAK Printer Dock App. Quickly and easily edit photos for an extra sparkle with filters, stickers and much more or download your favorite shots stored on social media, even grab a screenshot from your videos and print it!

KODAK Photo Printer Dock Feature Highlights and Benefits:

-One Touch Printing: Connect to the printer by directly plugging your devices to the dock or connect via WiFi through the KODAK Printer Dock App

-Legendary Kodak Quality: Print fade-resistant 4×6 photos in radiant color and stunning detail thanks to D2T2 4PASS Technology

-Simultaneous Charging and Printing: No power, no problem, as the innovative dock powers up to two smart devices while printing

-Supports Multiple Devices: Dock features five-pin micro USB for Android (with an additional custom iOS adapter for iPhone) & USB Host for printing from iPhone, iPad, Android, Digital Camera or USB Memory Stick

-Retain Creative Control with Companion App: Download the KODAK Printer Dock app for picture-perfecting filters, stickers, card templates, collage maker and much more; access photos and print direct from social media; grab screenshots from video to print

-Maintenance-Free Ink Cartridge: One cartridge for all models and colors comes in three different sized sheet packs: 40, 80 and 120 print sets

-All-in-One-Kit: Ready to roll right out of the box – ships with KODAK Photo Printer Dock, power adapter, manual, 10-photo cartridge and paper pack