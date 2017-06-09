David duChemin’s New Book is Out!

Photo Life collaborator David duChemin has a new book hot off the press—The Soul of the Camera: The Photographer’s Place in Picture-Making. As you already know if you read Photo Life, David is excellent at encouraging photographers to push beyond the technical aspects of photography to try to communicate something personal through their images. His articles and books are always great, and this new book looks amazing. To download some sample chapters of David duChemin’s The Soul of the Camera, click here.

If you’re stuck. If you’re tired of shortcuts and platitudes and you want to make deeper images, images that touch hearts, and stir the imagination, then this book is for you. If you have this feeling that there’s a vast difference both between focusing a lens and focusing attention, and between exposing a sensor and exposing your soul, this book is for you.

~ David duChemin

Add this one to your summer reading list! It’s sure to inspire you and help you make better images during your upcoming adventures.