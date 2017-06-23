Cool Gadget: Fuji Instax SQ10

The Fujifilm Instax SQ10 has unique design with dual shutter releases on the front of the camera, near the lens. This design combines with the 1-to-1 aspect ratio of the film to encourage you to grab the camera and shoot quickly, without worrying about your photo’s orientation. (Just be careful not to block the flash with your hands if it enables.) I was skeptical of the design at first, but I actually found it quite comfortable, if a bit bulky.

The SQ10 has a very simple interface. Camera exposure controls are minimal, but there are simple controls for adjusting the look of your pictures on the LCD before printing them. It’s a relief to be able to make small exposure adjustments or tweak the colour of a photo before committing to printing. One small issue is that camera defaults to “auto” printing, which prints every picture you take, as a opposed to the “manual” setting that lets you print when you want. Leaving the camera in “auto” printing negates much of the advantage of the SQ10 in the first place.

I was very impressed with the prints that came out of the SQ10. Fuji’s image processing is extremely well regarded, with good reason, and I never felt like the images coming out the SQ10 had a digital look, except in extremely low light, where no shots made on a conventional Instax camera would have turned out anyways. The included Instagram-style filters are pleasant and not over the top.

The Fuji Instax SQ10 is one of the most compelling instant films cameras to be released since the current craze started. While it’s thrilling when you get a great shot on Instax film, that feeling is often undermined by the cost of all the prints that didn’t turn out. The Instax SQ10 addresses that issue, while still allowing me to hand out prints while I’m still shooting. I’m hoping for a future version with more photographic controls, but for the time being, I’m really enjoying being out shooting with the SQ10. For more information check out thecamerastore.com or instax.com/square.

