Canon Canada Announces Two New DSLR Cameras

Canon Canada Inc. announced the new EOS 6D Mark II and EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR cameras designed for advanced-amateur and entry-level photographers, respectively.

Press release by Canon Canada

The EOS 6D Mark II camera is ideal for budding photographers looking to take their creative DSLR photography skills to the next level by shooting with a full-frame CMOS sensor DSLR camera to capture beautiful high-quality portraits and striking landscapes, even in low-light situations. The EOS Rebel SL2 is a small, light, and compact camera with high-performance capability that allows users to get creative when capturing their special family moments or travel experiences.

EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera

Designed with enthusiast photographers in mind, Canon’s popular and versatile EOS 6D DSLR camera historically served as the gateway for enthusiasts to step-up to Full-Frame DSLR cameras. The EOS 6D Mark II DSLR camera features several enhancements over its predecessor model, and its benefits include:

· 26.2 Megapixel Full-frame CMOS Sensor

· Optical Viewfinder with a 45-point All Cross-type AF System1

· Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection & Full HD 60p

· DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100-40000

· Vari-angle Touch Screen, 3.0-inch LCD

· Built-in Wi-Fi®2, NFC3, Bluetooth®4 and GPS technology

· High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 6.5 fps

· Dust- & Water-resistant

EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR Camera

Stepping up from a smartphone or point-and-shoot camera for photography can be intimidating. With the introduction of the new EOS Rebel SL2, a powerful, small, and lightweight DSLR camera, Canon hopes to alleviate some of those concerns for first-time DSLR users.

Pricing and Availability

The EOS 6D Mark II DSLR camera is scheduled to be available in early August 2017 for an estimated retail price of $2,599.99 for body only, $4,049.99 with the Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM II lens. In addition, the EOS Rebel SL2 is scheduled to be available in late July 2017 for a retail price of $899.99 with the Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens. For more information please visit canon.ca.

This small yet powerful camera features the world’s fastest AF speed at 0.03 seconds, allowing for quick focusing on subjects in the frame. When designing the new EOS Rebel SL2 camera, Canon took into consideration feedback from entry-level photographers who expressed interest in learning how to go beyond a camera’s program mode. The result was the creation of a convenient new user interface called Feature Assistant. With the EOS Rebel SL2 camera, users will be able to see on the camera’s Vari-angle Touch Screen how switching modes on the mode dial or tweaking camera settings like aperture and exposure compensation can alter the image they are about to capture, thus guiding photographers on their way to capturing more compelling images, such as ones with a shallow depth-of-field or being able to give moving subjects a frozen or flowing look.

The EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR camera features several other enhancements over its predecessor model, the EOS Rebel SL1, including:

· 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor

· Dual Pixel CMOS AF

· 3.0-inch Vari-Angle LCD Touch-Screen,

· Built-in Wi-Fi®2, NFC3 and Bluetooth®4 Technology

· Full HD 60p & External Microphone Input

· DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100-25600

· Optical Viewfinder with a 9-point AF System

· Feature Assistant

· Small and Lightweight Body