A Weekend With David duChemin in Calgary!

The Camera Store in Calgary has organized several events with David duChemin during the weekend of July 21 through 23! On Friday night, July 21 (7-9 p.m.), the weekend will kick off with a two-hour discussion with David on the creative process of the photographer and the role of storytelling. On Saturday morning, July 22 (10-11 a.m.), there will be a book signing where David will sign copies of his new book, The Soul of the Camera: The Photographer’s Place in Picture-Making. Then on Saturday afternoon (1-5 p.m.) and Sunday (11-2 p.m.), David will lead a five-part seminar for a maximum of 15 participants covering the following themes: The Vision-Driven Photographer; Light, Lines, and Moments; Mastering the Craft; The Art of Critique; and Workshopping the Image. Don’t miss this chance to learn from a Photo Life collaborator in person. David’s a talented photographer and a lot of fun to hang out with, so it’s sure to be a great weekend that will inspire and challenge you in your approach to photography!