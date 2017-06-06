2018 Sony World Photography Awards Now Open

Organized by the World Photography Organisation, the Sony World Photography Awards are now open! The awards offer four competitions to photographers: Professional, Open, Youth and Student Focus. You may only enter images in one of the competitions. The Professional competiton has 10 categories and winners are judged on a body of work (deadline: 13:00 GMT – January 11, 2018). The Open competition has 10 categories and the winners are selected based on single images (deadline: 13:00 GMT – January 4, 2018). Entries into this competition are considered for the National Awards. The Youth competition is for single images from photographers aged 12 to 19 (deadline: 13:00 GMT – January 4, 2018). And Student Focus is for people studying photography (deadline: 13:00 GMT – December 4, 2017).

The Professional competition has two new categories this year: Creative and Discovery. In addition, Sony will offer multiple $7000 grants to selected winners in the Student Focus and Professional competitions for photography projects of the winners’ choice. The Sony Grant program was piloted in 2016 when they awarded grants to Amélie Labourdette, Maroesjka Lavigne and Nikola Linares, all 2016 winners from the Professional category. Shortlisted photographers in the Student Focus competition will also be given $3500 for a new commission of photographic work by Sony and World Photography Organisation.