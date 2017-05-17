

Press release from Olympus

Olympus builds on the outdoor shooting and tracking capabilities of the Tough product family with the new Tough TG-5, a compact digital camera designed to capture outstanding images in the most challenging conditions. The Tough TG-5 combines its high-speed f2.0 lens with advanced technologies, including a new high-performance backlit 12-megapixel CMOS image sensor, Olympus’ latest high-speed TruePic VIII Image Processor and a Field Sensor System that records movement and environmental data. With the Tough TG-5, users are able to tell immersive stories using brilliant videos, stills and data captured from their extreme adventures.

The new Olympus Tough TG-5 touts the widely praised bright f2.0 lens found on previous premium Tough models. Boasting a wide-angle 25mm to a telephoto 100mm (35mm equivalent) focal length, this lens works in concert with the new high-speed backlit CMOS image sensor and the dual quad core TruePic VIII Image Processor to deliver the highest image quality of any Tough model to date.



The built-in Field Sensor System, consisting of a GPS sensor, manometer, compass and temperature sensor, records movement and environmental data independently or in conjunction with still images or videos. Data logs can be simultaneously displayed with images and videos using the Olympus Image Track app, enhancing the experience of reliving and sharing outdoor adventures.

The Tough TG-5 excels in extreme conditions. In addition to being waterproof to 50 feet (15 meters), crushproof to 220 pounds of force (100 kilograms of force), shockproof from 7 feet (2.1 meters), freezeproof down to 14°F (-10°C) and dustproof, the camera now includes Anti-Fog Lens Cover Glass. This allows the Tough TG-5 to capture amazing action shots on the slopes, underwater and in other uniquely challenging environments where other cameras can’t perform.

New video functions include 4K Movie to capture Ultra HD video at four times the resolution of Full HD, allowing users to record beautiful scenery in amazing detail. Full HD 120fps High-Speed Movie lets users easily capture stunning slow-motion, and 4K Time Lapse automatically creates short videos of long periods of time.

Pricing and Availability

The Olympus Stylus Tough TG-5 will be available in red and black beginning in June 2017 with an estimated street price of $449.99 USD and $579.99 CAD. For a complete list of specifications, visit the Olympus website: getolympus.com/digitalcameras/tough/tg-5.html.

