The 8th annual Epson International Pano Awards is accepting early-bird submissions through July 9. Open to amateur and professional photographers, this contest is the largest competition for panoramic photographs. The awards include more than US$50,000 in prizes, including an Epson SureColor P7070 printer, an Epson SureColor P5070 printer, and an Epson EB-1776 ultra-slim projector. For more information, please visit thepanoawards.com.