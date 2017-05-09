SIGMA Updates CINE Series With 14-mm and 135-mm Lenses

Press release by Gentec International

SIGMA Canada is pleased to announce the development of two new SIGMA CINE lenses in the FF High Speed Prime Line: 14mm T2 FF and 135mm T2 FF. With these additions, the FF High Speed Prime Line will comprise of seven lenses covering 14mm to 135mm and T1.5 to T2, empowering cinematic expression to an even higher degree.

FF High Speed Prime Line to welcome new 14mm T2 FF and 135mm T2 FF models

Based on the SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art and SIGMA 135mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art announced earlier this year and leveraging their outstanding optical performance, these two new lenses will further expand the focal length range of the line. Cinematic expression in the digital age is about to become even more robust. Both lenses will be available in PL, Canon EF and Sony E-Mount and are expected to be available in August 2017. Pricing has not yet been announced.

High Speed Zoom Line (PL mount), FF High Speed Prime Line and FF Zoom Line lenses (all mounts) about to ship

Building on our initial launch of SIGMA CINE LENSES in Japan and the US in December 2016, we will be shipping the products below based on the following tentative schedule. The lenses in the High Speed Zoom line have a suggested retail price of $5,599.95 CAD each. The FF High Speed Prime Lenses (excluding the 14mm and 135mm) have a suggested retail price of $4,899.95 CAD each. Pricing for the 14mm, 135mm and 24-35mm have not yet been announced.

PL mount

High Speed Zoom Line – 18-35mm T2, 50-100mm T2 (Available August 2017)

FF High Speed Prime Line – 20mm T1.5 FF, 24mm T1.5 FF, 35mm T1.5 FF, 50mm T1.5 FF, 85mm T1.5 FF (Available August 2017).

Note: PL mount is not available for FF Zoom Line 24-35mm T2.2 FF

Canon EF mount

High Speed Zoom Line – 18-35mm T2, 50-100mm T2 (Available and In Stock Now)

FF Zoom Line – 24-35mm T2.2 FF (Available July 2017)

FF High Speed Prime Line – 20mm T1.5 FF, 24mm T1.5 FF, 35mm T1.5 FF, 50mm T1.5 FF, 85mm T1.5 FF (Available July 2017)

Sony E-mount

High Speed Zoom Line – 18-35mm T2, 50-100mm T2 (Available and In Stock Now)

FF Zoom Line – 24-35mm T2.2 FF (Available July 2017)

FF High Speed Prime Line – 20mm T1.5 FF, 24mm T1.5 FF, 35mm T1.5 FF, 50mm T1.5 FF, 85mm T1.5 FF (Available July 2017)

New METRIC and FULLY LUMINOUS versions available to accommodate a wide range of cinematic needs

Selectable focus ring with feet or meter graduations

Based on user needs, a focus ring with either feet or meter graduations may be selected. For a small charge, SIGMA can also

convert the ring from one type to the other after purchase.

FULLY LUMINOUS versions

In these versions of the cine lens lineup, each ring features numbers and graduations finished with luminous paint for easier

shooting in the dark. (Both FULLY LUMINOUS and standard versions feature luminous paint on the specification, graduation

baseline, and lens change instructions.)

Mount Conversion Service available

Seeing lenses as valuable assets, SIGMA now makes the Mount Conversion Service available for its new cinema camera lenses.

Already successfully implemented for many SIGMA lenses, this chargeable service allows users to convert their lenses to and

from EF and E mounts. If you change your camera system, you can simply convert the mount system to continue using your

high-performance SIGMA lenses.

Note: The Mount Conversion Service is not available for PL mount lenses.

About the comprehensive SIGMA CINE LENS lineup

• Unbeatable value – the highest optical performance in its class and outstanding compact design

• Wide range of lenses for professional use

• Optimized for the latest digital movie making technology