MENU

Saudade da Bahia

0
May 10, 2017 at 10:30 am  •  Posted in CONTACT Festival, Exhibitions, News & Events by  •  0 Comments

São João Xangô Menino, 2013/Archival Pigment Print, 12×18”/A man stands in a dancehall during São João festival in Salvador, Brazil. São João is held every year in the northeast of Brazil to celebrate the season’s harvest. Everyone eats corn on the cob, dresses up as hicks and dances to traditional forró music.

Stephanie Foden, one of the winners from our most recent The World We Live In contest, has a solo exhibition in the the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival. Foden’s Saudade da Bahia is on view from through June 11 at the Robert McLaughlin Gallery in Oshawa, Ont. Foden lived for four years in Bahia, Brazil, and she was struck by the colours, light and people of the region. Taken in Salvador, Brazil, Saudade da Bahia is an Open Exhibition in the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival.

Chuvas de Verão, 2014/Archival Pigment Print, 12×18”/Heavy rains come down on the roofs of a community of squatters in Salvador’s historic centre.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply