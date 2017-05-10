Stephanie Foden, one of the winners from our most recent The World We Live In contest, has a solo exhibition in the the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival. Foden’s Saudade da Bahia is on view from through June 11 at the Robert McLaughlin Gallery in Oshawa, Ont. Foden lived for four years in Bahia, Brazil, and she was struck by the colours, light and people of the region. Taken in Salvador, Brazil, Saudade da Bahia is an Open Exhibition in the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival.
