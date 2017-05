From June 15 to September 4, the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec in Quebec City is presenting the North American premiere of this comprehensive retrospective of the Philippe Halsman’s career. Shooting for Vogue, Voilà, Life and many others, the American photographer worked with everyone from Albert Einstein to Marilyn Monroe, but he also pursued more experimental photography, including a collaboration with Salvador Dalí on “jumpology.”