We’re excited to share our June/July issue with you! It includes articles on building your online photo community, collecting art, creating mood, the Brenizer effect, and much more! One of my favourite parts of putting this issue together was interviewing Jody MacDonald. Jody is an incredibly talented adventure sport photographer; you might recognize her name because we talked about her last fall when she won the Lifestyle category in the Red Bull Illume photo contest. I was inspired by her approach to photography, to storytelling, to making mistakes, and to the unknowns of life. Jody shared a lot of wise thoughts; here’s an excerpt to whet your appetite.

“I wish I had learned to embrace failure earlier. It is such a critical part of the process and when you can step back and identify it as such, it changes everything. Suddenly a failure isn’t perceived as a failure but rather as a learning opportunity. If you can love the process of learning, getting better and making mistakes, then you are more likely to embrace new opportunities and have a more fulfilling life and career.”

—Jody MacDonald