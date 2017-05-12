Press release by Fujifilm Canada

FUJIFILM Canada has announced that it will launch the all-new “Oh Canada” INSTAX Mini film with Canadian icons depicted on the custom printed borders. This film was designed to celebrate Canada’s 150th Birthday in a unique and fun way.

The INSTAX Mini “Oh Canada” film works with all INSTAX Mini cameras including the new mini 9, the popular mini 8, the stylish mini 70 and the retro mini 90. Instantly print and share credit card sized photos that show off your Canadian pride. Instax film provides many ways and occasions to have fun such as at anniversaries, weddings, parties, grads and proms, as well as everyday scenes and selfies. Capture all of the fun and then share photos immediately with family and friends long before the party ends! You can also get creative and craft personalized gifts, make a collage with images of friends and favorite places in Canada or use the photos for creative and decorating projects around the house.

FUJIFILM Canada will also be creating a limited edition bundle that includes an “Oh-Canada” laser-engraved red INSTAX mini 70 camera and a 10 pack of “Oh Canada” film. These will be featured as prizes for FUJIFILM contests over the summer. Follow FUJIFILM on Facebook (Fujifilm.instax) and Instagram (fujifilm_instax_northamerica) to participate.

Availability and Pricing

The INSTAX“Oh Canada” film will be available mid May 2017 for CAD $13.99.