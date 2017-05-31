Nikon’s New COOLPIX W300

Press release from Nikon Canada

Nikon Canada has introduced the new COOLPIX W300, a rugged compact camera designed to capture and share high-quality images and 4K UHD video of any adventure with ease. The waterproof, shockproof, freezeproof and dustproof W300 is well-equipped with intuitive features to chronicle an action-packed excursion, whether a user is hiking, camping, skiing or relaxing on the beach. The W300 makes it easier to shoot in the moment with an improved grip and handling, a large three-inch LCD display and a 5x optical zoom NIKKOR lens with an exceptionally wide field of view. Furthermore, the W300 allows users to seamlessly share their latest adventures with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth via the Nikon SnapBridge app.

“For those experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime vacation or adventure, the COOLPIX W300 is an exciting rugged and lightweight camera option, offering an advanced feature-set that delivers stunning image quality, improved handling and advanced performance to easily capture fast-action moments and 4K UHD video,” said Amanda Mohammed, Manager, Communications & Nikon Professional Services, Nikon Canada Inc.

Handle Rugged Situations: The Durable Nikon COOLPIX W300

Featuring a 16-megapixel CMOS back-side illuminated (BSI) sensor, the COOLPIX W300 captures life’s adventures in stunning quality, even in low-light. Built to withstand even the toughest outdoor elements, the robust COOLPIX W300 offers a waterproof (100ft / 30m), freezeproof (14F / -10C), dustproof and enhanced shockproof (7.9ft / 2.4m) camera body that any outdoor enthusiast could appreciate. Whether exploring underwater or venturing out in a snowstorm with gloved hands, the adventurous photographer will feel confident capturing moments with ease due to the camera’s increased grip area and ergonomically improved shutter button placement.

The W300 is the ideal companion for exploring remote areas, as users can pinpoint precise locations using the built-in GPS to recall exactly where that stunning image of a hidden natural wonder was captured. Additional outdoor-friendly features include the ability to go off the beaten path with Points of Interest (POI) and mapping functions, as well as an altimeter and depth gauge. The camera also has a dedicated button to activate an LED light for illumination, and a new Active Guide function to easily display location and altitude data at a glance.

Additionally, with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, images can transfer automatically to a photographer’s smart device so that family and friends can instantly view vacation highlights. When connected, users can also operate the camera remotely with a smart device to capture new perspectives and explore their creative potential.

Capturing Incredibly Stunning Images and 4K UHD Video

The COOLPIX W300 allows the user to get close to the action with a 5x optical zoom wide-angle lens (f/2.8-4.9) and 10x dynamic fine zoom for detailed images from far-away distances, even in challenging light. The camera’s hybrid VR technology provides up to three stops of compensation to capture sharp images and smooth 4K UHD (3840×2160/30p) videos, great for when snorkeling or rock climbing. Additional video features include a variety of creative functions, such as time-lapse and superlapse recording to offer a unique perspective of once-in-a-lifetime adventures.

Price and Availability

The COOLPIX W300 will be available in Summer 2017 in yellow and orange for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $499.95. For more information about these and other COOLPIX cameras, please visit www.nikon.ca.