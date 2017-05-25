New WG Series Camera From Ricoh Imaging



Product Launch from Ricoh Imaging

Ricoh Imaging has announced the new WG Series camera, the WG-50. The Ricoh WG series is well known for its tough design which can be used under harsh conditions. With the Ricoh WG-50, we achieved a waterproof performance down to 14 m, and it’s shockproof against falls from a height of 1.6m.

The Ricoh WG-50 also features a freezeproof design to withstand temperatures as low as -10℃ , and is crushproof against weights up to 100 kgf (kilogram force).

With newly added Outdoor View Setting mode, a mode which instantly changes the brightness of the LCD, the WG-50 is far more suitable with outdoor activity then any other previous WG model.

Retail: $369.95

Key Benefits and Features:

• Waterproof up to 14 m

• Shockproof up to 1.6 m

• Coldproof up to -10° C

• Crushproof up to 100 kgf

