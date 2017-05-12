Life Reflected Coming to Toronto

On June 18, the multimedia symphonic event Life Reflected will be in Toronto at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts. A part of Luminato Festival, this event brings together new musical portraits and imagery to honour the youth, promise and courage of four remarkable Canadian women—Roberta Bondar, Rita Joe, Alice Munro and Amanda Todd. The National Arts Centre Orchestra commissioned the musical works from Zosha Di Castri (Dear Life), Jocelyn Morlock (My Name is Amanda Todd), Nicole Lizée (Bondarsphere) and John Estacio (I Lost My Talk). The projected still photography was created by Magnum photographer Larry Towell. Bringing together sound, projections, photography, video, and graphic design, the show is the National Arts Centre Orchestra’s largest production ever.