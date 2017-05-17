Charles Gagnon: A Survey of Photographs

On view through June 17, Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto is presenting Charles Gagnon’s A Survey of Photographs. This exhibition includes photographs from Charles Gagnon’s estate, including Polaroid SX-70 original prints and gelatin-silver prints from his Minox camera. Gagnon used photography to explore the outside world—landscapes, clouds, flowers and more. One of the few multimedia artists of his generation, he also did painting, collage, film, sound, and sculpture. A Survey of Photographs is a Featured Exhibition in the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival.
Leave a Reply