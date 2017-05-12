Book Launch: Robert Burley’s An Enduring Wilderness

The launch of Toronto-based photographer Robert Burley’s most recent book, An Enduring Wilderness: Toronto’s Natural Parklands, is on May 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto. The artist will be in attendance and doing readings, along with Alissa York and Michael Mitchel. Seating is limited, so please RSVP to to the gallery by email (info@bulgergallery.com) or by phone (416-504-0575). An Enduring Wilderness is also being exhibited in the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival from May 2 through 26 at the John B. Aird Gallery in Toronto.
Leave a Reply