Through June 11, the Whyte Museum ‘s exhibition Bert Riggall: I to the Hills Will Lift Mine Eyes presents the Riggall’s remarkable images of Rocky Mountain life in the early 20th century. Riggall’s documentary images are compelling and unique; they tell the story of the people, landscape, geology and wildlife of the Rockies. Check out the video below to learn more about the exhibition and Bert Riggall’s work.