Adventure Canada Celebrates Canada’s 150th Birthday!

Adventure Canada, one of our sponsors for The World We Live In, has announced a photo contest in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday. Submissions should be photos and stories in response to the question “What does Canadian adventure mean to you?”

Participants have a chance to win passage aboard Adventure Canada’s 2017 Greenland & Wild Labrador expedition or a Nikon D3300 DSLR with an 18-55VR lens. The contest is open through August 8, 2017; winners will be announced on August 11. For more information, visit #myadventurecanada on the Adventure Canada website.

Last year’s grand-prize winner of Photo Life’s The World We Live In was awarded an Adventure Canada expedition for two, and Adventure Canada is again sponsoring our upcoming contest!

If you’d like to read more about a past winner’s experience on an expedition with Adventure Canada, check out our interview with The World We Live In V grand-prize winner, Guylaine Beauchamp. Last year’s The World We Live In VI grand-prize winner, Arianne Clément, will go on her trip with Adventure Canada later this summer! And almost exactly a year ago, when Adventure Canada was in port in Quebec City, we had the chance to go aboard and tour the Ocean Endeavour. If we hadn’t had plenty of work to get back to at the office, we all would have been tempted to try to sneak aboard and join the expedition!