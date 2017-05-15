2017 Scotiabank Photography Award Winner: Shelley Niro

Scotiabank has announced that Shelley Niro is the 2017 Scotiabank Photography Award winner. The artist will receive $50,000, a solo exhibition at Ryerson Image Centre during the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, and a book published by Steidl. The two finalists, Raymonde April and Donigan Cumming, will receive $10,000 each.
Last year’s winner of the Scotiabank Photography Award was Suzy Lake, who currently has an exhibition on view through August 13 as part of the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival. Previous Scotiabank Photography Award winners include Angela Grauerholz, Mark Ruwedel, Stan Douglas, Arnaud Maggs and Lynne Cohen.
