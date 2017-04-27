Three Photo Exhibitions To See in Vancouver

Through May 6, Equinox Gallery in Vancouver is featuring three photo exhibitions: Marten Elder: Retinex, Fred Herzog: Selections from Modern Color, and Gordon Smith: With Photographs. Elder’s images explore the differences between how the digital camera works and how the human eye sees. Selections from Modern Color features 50 of Herzog’s prints, including 20 never-before-printed photographs and some black-and-white images. Smith’s work explores the area between abstraction and representation and photography’s relationship to painting.