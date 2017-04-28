Toronto photographer Jalani Morgan—who you will probably remember from Laurence Butet-Roch’s article on him in our February/March 2017 issue—has a solo public installation at Metro Hall in Toronto as a part of the year’s Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival. On view from April 30 through May 31, The Sum of All Parts explores “sites of Black knowledge production as intersectional spaces.” Morgan is dedicated to creating an archive of the Black Toronto community, whether through documenting Black Lives Matter TO, the Black Canadian Studies Association Conference, the Racialized Indigenous Student Experience Summit, or portraits of prominent Black Torontonians. The installation at Metro Hall positions these images examining Toronto’s hetergeneity against the political backdrop, inviting viewers to consider the messages of the images and the future of the city.
