Throughout the month of May, Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival in Toronto is featuring an extensive program of photo exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, lectures, portfolio reviews and more! To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Confederation, this year’s festival focuses primarily on emerging and established Canadian artists, including Robert Burley, Annie Sakkab, Laurence Butet-Roch, Jalani Morgan, Charles Gagnon, Yuri Dojic, Meera Margaret Singh, Scotiabank Photography Award winner Suzy Lake, and many more. The festival will also feature some international artists like Sebastião Salgado and Daniella Zalcman.
In addition to the featured exhibitions, there’s a huge selection of Open exhibitions, including the NPAC – National Pictures of the Year 10th Anniversary exhibition, Henry VanderSpek’s Taxi Drivers of Toronto, and Guillaume Simoneau’s Experimental Lake. You might recognize the work of Dina Goldstein (from our article on her in the October/November issue) and Stephanie Foden (a winner from our most recent The World We Live In contest).
It’s an exciting schedule of exhibitions and events! Enjoy the festival!
