New Exhibitions at the Canadian Photography Institute in Ottawa

The Canadian Photography Institute of the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa is presenting two new photography exhibitions. On view through September 17, Photography in Canada: 1960-2000 features more than 100 images by 71 artists from the last four decades of the 20th century. PhotoLab 2: Women Speaking Art, presented until September 10, considers the power of language when combined with photo-based art and video. The artists use images and text to explore women’s roles in society and the challenges of being observed and questioned. The exhibited works were made in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s by the following artists: Lorna Boschman, Susan Britton, Sara Diamond, Guerrilla Girls, Jenny Holzer, Mary Kunuk, Shelley Niro, Lorna Simpson, Lisa Steele and Carrie Mae Weems.