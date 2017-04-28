MENU

April 28, 2017

Series Title: Our Grandfathers Were Chiefs/Title: St.Clair River, Aamjiwnaang First Nation/Credit: Laurence Butet-Roch, Santana Plain, Demetrio Plain, Mitchal Yellowman and Marina Plain/Courtesy of the Artists.

From April 30 to May 30, the group exhibition Muse will be on view at the Gladstone Hotel in Toronto during the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival. Muse considers “the role of women in visual journalism by subverting themes of voyeurism, female subjectivity, and the often-unbalanced relationship between artist and subject.” The group of storytellers whose work is shown in Muse includes Chloë Ellingson, Marta Iwanek, Anica James, Hannah Love Yoon, Galit Rodan, Annie Sakkab, Michelle Siu, and Photo Life contributor Laurence Butet-Roch. The opening reception will be on May 11 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Series Title: You Will Be a Blessing/Title: My Sister/Credit: Hannah Yoon/Courtesy of the Artist.

Series Title: Raivka/Caption: Two young girls hold hands during a break between classes at Raivka Internat in Raivka, Ukraine, on September 9, 2016./Credit: Marta Iwanek/Courtesy of the Artist.

Series Title: The Hard Season/Credit: Galit Rodan/Courtesy of the Artist.

