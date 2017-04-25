Fujifilm’s New Hybrid Instant Film Camera: Instax Square SQ10



Press release de Fujifilm

Fujifilm North America Corporation has announced the all-new Instax Square SQ10, a sophisticated square format hybrid instant film camera that combines digital imaging technology with square film prints. The SQ10 uses a new Instax Square Film format that delivers exceptional image quality with numerous artistic expressions. This new system takes the image quality of Instax to the next level and allows everyone to add a creative, artistic edge to their photography with an intuitive interface designed especially for the SQ10.

Hybrid-powered Beautiful Image Quality

The SQ10 is the first camera in the Instax series to be equipped with the newly developed hybrid Instax system – a digital image sensor and image processing technology integrated with the existing Instax system. These technologies allow the SQ10 to take brighter photos in low-light conditions (indoor and night scenes) and close-up shots from a distance as close as 4 in \10 cm with new functions including automatic exposure control, facial recognition, and auto-focus.



Simply Stunning Design

The SQ10 has an iconic design and a thin, round, symmetrical shape for easy holding. It has a dual shutter system with two shutter buttons – one on the right and one on the left (buttons also work as function buttons to switch shooting modes). The lens ring is made with shaved metal, and specific areas add a sense of depth and texture throughout the solid black camera body.

The SQ10 is simply designed to let users take fun, easy and creative pictures anywhere. The SQ10 allows simple operation with a 3” TFT color LCD monitor (460K dots), operation dial and buttons on the back of the camera. Three buttons arranged at the top of the operation dial correspond to the main functions — ten different filters, vignette control, and brightness adjustment. Users will see a live display of all operations throughout the composition during shooting, editing, processing and printing on the LCD monitor. This new interface enables photographers to edit and process photos with a simple and intuitive operation. Users may also choose to select and edit (e.g. zooming, cropping and filters) the image before printing. This is particularly useful when sharing multiple prints with a number of people.

After a picture is taken, users can print, or save the image to the SQ10’s internal memory, save to the micro SD/microSDHC card, or transfer from the camera to a computer using a micro-USB for ultimate flexibility.

Stir Your Creativity with New Shooting Modes

The SQ10 lets users shoot in various modes with several filters for outputting creative and trendy square photos. Ten different color filters, brightness and dramatic vignetting effect can be adjusted for truly artistic pictures.

The vignette effect is especially suitable for portraits or still life images as it highlights the photographic subject at the center of the photo. The SQ10 features special shooting modes including, Double Exposure that can overlap two images onto one print by pushing the shutter twice, Bulb Exposure function for night scenes and creating pictures with dramatic light streaks, Division mode for putting up to nine images on one print.

New Instax Square Film Format

The SQ10 uses a brand new Instax Square Film format with a 1:1 aspect ratio that has been especially popular with photo enthusiasts and mobile app shooters. All Instax film features excellent color reproduction, taking full advantage of Fujifilm’s long-standing research on photographic film manufacturing and image design technology.

An Instax Generation

Since Instax cameras were originally launched in 1998, they have proven to be extremely popular with users all over the world, with cumulative shipment volumes reaching over 25 million units. This has made Instax the leader of the world’s instant photography market over the past several years.

Fujifilm is committed to offering new products and services that meet various consumer needs by leveraging innovative technological advancements. The company is also dedicated to enhancing the enjoyment of photography worldwide, and encouraging users to experience the value of shooting, preserving, displaying and gifting photo images that deliver the message of “enriching your life with photographs.”



Instax Square SQ10 Key Features:

• Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 with all-new hybrid Instax system

• 3” TFT color LCD monitor with 460K dots resolution

• ¼” CMOS image sensor with primary color filter

• 1920×1920 recorded pixels

• Rechargeable Li-ion battery (NP-50) for up to 160 images per charge

• Images taken and edited/processed can be saved in the internal memory (up to about 50 images) or on microSD/microSDHC card slot (sold separately)

• 28.5mm fixed focal length (in 35mm format equivalent)

• F2.4 aperture

• Micro USB for internal battery recharging

• JPEG image file format

• Print from internal memory or micro SD/microSDHC card

• Tripod mount

• New Instax Square Film format (color) sold in 10 sheets per pack

o Screen size – 62mm×62mm (L×W)

o Film size – 86mm×72mm (L×W)

For a full list of specifications, visit here.

Availability and Pricing

The Instax Square Q10 will be available in May 2017 in the U.S. and Canada for USD $279.95 and CAD $369.99

Instax Square Film will also be available in May 2017 in the U.S. and Canada for USD $16.99 and CAD $15.99.