From May 6 through June 17, Art Mûr in Montreal is presenting This Mountain, an exhibition of work by Jessica Houston. Inspired by a visit to Baffin Island in 2015, the artist examines the enviromental and cultural impact of the extraction of resources from the earth. Using chine-collé prints, paintings and sound, Houstons asks the viewer to reflect on the nonstatic nature of the northern Canadian landscape. What traces will we leave through our actions and choices?