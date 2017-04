Announcing the 2017 TIPA Awards!

Since 1991, Technical Imaging Press Association (TIPA) members have voted annually on the best photo products released on the market during the previous 12 months. TIPA is comprised of member photo magazines from around the world—Asia, Europe, North America and South America—as well as a delegate from Camera Journal Press Club, which represents the most important photo magazines of Japan. Photo Life is a proud member of TIPA, and in April we attended the General Assembly in Havana, Cuba.

In addition to determining the best cameras in their respective categories, from entry level to professional, TIPA member magazines also selected winners from a wide range of essential imaging products—printers, photo papers, software, action cameras, lighting accessories and more. The TIPA awards are recognized worldwide by manufacturers as an indicator of quality for consumers who want to make an informed choice. And here are the 40 TIPA awards of 2017!