Robert Burley’s An Enduring Wilderness: Toronto’s Natural Parklands is on view in Toronto at Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival from May 2 through 26 at the John B. Aird Gallery. This series and the corresponding book is the result of Burley’s long-term documentation of the Toronto Parklands system. The images not only create an archive of the city’s parks but also capture the relationship between the city and nature. For more on the book An Enduring Wilderness: Toronto’s Natural Parklands, check out our review of it in the upcoming June/July issue; we’ll also feature an interview with Burley in our August/September issue.
