The World We Live In VI: The Winners

We’re so excited to finally be able to announce the 22 winners of our biggest annual photo contest, The World We Live In! Open to photographers from Canada and the U.S., the sixth edition of The World We Live In offered more than $45,000 in prizes, including the latest photo equipment and a grand-prize cruise expedition for two to the Arctic.

This year’s grand-prize winner is Arianne Clément from Acton Vale, Quebec, for her photograph, 100 Years, Beauty Age. Clément told us, “This photo was taken as a part of a photo essay on 100-year-old women and their beauty rituals. I was interested in the efforts they make—or do not make—to look good and the issues they face. Over the course of my encounters with about a dozen centenarians, I questioned them about their youth, aging, feminism, sexuality, charm, flirting, love, etc. Through the images of these women, I question the relationship society has with beauty and beauty ideals, as well as its obsession with appearances and youth. I also try to give the women a voice and showcase their often-unrecognized beauty.” The technical information for the image is: Nikon D610, 50 mm, f/3.5, 1/60 s, ISO 1000.

Seven winners were named in each of the competition categories of Humanity, Environment and Interconnections. The first-prize winners are Sarah Moldenhauer (Humanity), Benjamin Vinar (Environment), and Alan McCord (Interconnections). The judging process of The World We Live In is a collaborative effort including staff members of Photo Life and Photo Solution magazines, as well an invited judge. This year’s invited judge was Patrick La Roque, a Montreal-based photographer, writer and speaker, and regular contributor to the magazines.

Patrick La Roque shared, “It was a thrill to be part of this process with the gang at Photo Life/Photo Solution, and I’m extremely proud of this year’s results. In spite of today’s challenges, I believe these images speak to the talent, sensitivity and imagination of a thriving photographic community. In terms of pure visual impact, the line between amateur and professional has rarely been harder to define. The grand-prize entry from Arianne Clément touched all of us with its vulnerability, a message as simple as it is layered. Congratulations to the winners and all who participated.”

Humanity 1st Prize, Drowning, Sarah Moldenhauer, North Vancouver, B.C.

Nikon 750, Nikkor 24-70, 31 mm, f/2.8, 1/125 s, ISO 640.

“No Filter. Natural light. Strong window light from a bit higher than the subject. Happy that the white tub reflected a bit of light back on his face and into his eyes. A choice was made to let go of two coping devices: antidepressants and alcohol. What was left was a raw, exposed person afraid and in pain, pushing himself to stay vulnerable and real in a world that claims to celebrate that, yet works against those who live in their hearts this way daily. To let one’s heart be so open and feel everything with authenticity is an impossibly hard and fruitful journey. It doesn’t always lead to happiness, but it is a truthful thing to do. I was having this conversation and grabbed the chance to capture a moment of someone who does this despite the depths of feelings that occur as a result. Chronic depression is a brutal illness.”

Environment 1st Prize, The Quiraing, Benjamin Vinar, St. Paul, Minnesota, USA

Canon Rebel T4i, Tokina 11-16 mm f/2.8, 16 mm, 1/160 s, ISO 400.

“This was one of my favourite spots my wife and I visited on our trip to Scotland last summer, and one of my favourite places in the world! The entire hike along the Quiraing is filled with breathtaking views like this, rain or shine. If you find yourself on the Isle of Skye, a trek through the Quiraing is a must!”

Interconnections 1st Prize, Bus Depot, Alan McCord, Georgetown, Ont.

Canon EOS 5D Mark II, EF 17-40 mm, 30 mm, f/8, 0.8 s, ISO 640, tripod mounted.

“School buses settle in for the night under a veil of fog. This image is part of a project I have been working on depicting everyday things and places at night. I had visited this location in the summer of 2016 and come away with images that I thought were good. In November we experienced some fog one evening, so I went back to see what things looked like under those conditions. I think the fog imbues the image with a bit more mystery and highlights the benefits of sometimes revisiting locations under differing lighting situations.”

All of the 22 winning images are published in the Photo Life and Photo Solution April/May 2017 issues, now available on newsstands. The next The World We Live In photo contest will open this summer.

