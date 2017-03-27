Spark Photo Festival in Ontario

The 5th annual Spark Photo Festival is April 1 through 30 in the Northumberland, Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes regions of Ontario. Festival events include exhibitions, technical workshops, lectures, talks and films. This year, there will be 52 exhibitions on view, including the Showcase Exhibit, The Loss of Innoncence: The Birth of A Nation: Remembering 1917 and the Great War. That special exhibition features photos from home and abroad, especially images of the Vimy Ridge and Pashendaele battles, which were 100 years ago. Other special programming and events include the Spark Newcomer Children’s Photography Project, Spark Spin, a camera loan program for schools and community groups, and an exhibition by youth who are homeless. The festival is a Canada 150 project, and to celebrate Canada Day, Spark will offer free portraits (including make-up, hair styling and prints) for up to 50 families in need as part of the Portraits That Matter initiative.