Scotiabank Photography Award Announces Finalists

Scotiabank has announced the 2017 Scotiabank Photography Award shortlist finalists: Raymonde April (Montreal, Que.), Donigan Cumming (Montreal, Que.), and Shelley Niro (Brantford, Ont.). These artists were selected from a longer list of 11 nominees.
Edward Burtynsky, the chair of the Scotiabank Photography Award jury, said, “Our three 2017 shortlist finalists are all remarkable artists with significant careers dedicated to the creation of solid bodies of work that demonstrate the excellence of contemporary Canadian photography.”
The winner will be announced on May 9 and will receive $50,000, a solo exhibition at Ryerson Image Centre during the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, and a book published by Steidl. The two shortlisted artists will receive $10,000 each. Last year’s winner Scotiabank Photography Award, Suzy Lake, will have an exhibition on view from April 28 thorough August 13. Previous winners include Angela Grauerholz, Mark Ruwedel, Stan Douglas, Arnaud Maggs and Lynne Cohen.
Leave a Reply