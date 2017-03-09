Sarah Fuller & 7 Cameras

Sarah Fuller’s Camouflage (Hulinhjálmsteinn) and the group show 7 Cameras are on view at Christine Klassen Gallery in Calgary through March 18. Fuller’s work examines the idea of displacement and being in one place and having ties to another. The group show features work—created from everything from camera obscura to digital—by Kevin Boyle, Gary Campbell, Ben Cope, Michael Levin, Colin Smith, Leesa Streifler, Diana Thorneycroft, Mike Binzer, Karrie Arthurs, Verna Vogel and Sarah Fuller.