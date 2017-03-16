Red Bull Illume International Exhibition Comes to Toronto

The Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2016 finalist images are touring the world for the next two years in a outdoor night-time exhibition. The winning action and adventure sports images will be on view in Toronto at Union Station from March 31 to April 9. The top 55 images of the competition will be presented in 2 x 2 metre light boxes between 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2016 received 34 624 submissions from 5645 photographers from 120 countries. Lorenz Holder was the Overall Winner for the second year in a row, and Canadian Jody MacDonald won for the Lifestyle category with the above image of her brother on top of a train travelling through the Sahara.