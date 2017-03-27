PPOC International Photography Conference and Expo in Ottawa

The Professional Photographers of Canada’s International Photography Conference and Expo will be in Ottawa from April 28 to May 3. This year’s speakers are Joe McNally, Drake Busath, David Williams, Lee Simmons, Dani Miller, Miguel Quiles, Joel Grimes, Damon Tucci, Miguel Jacob, Luc Charpentier, Scott Forsyth, Jean Chartrand and Tracy Maglosky. Activities include early-bird sessions, all-day workshops, a photo walk, image critiques, an awards banquet and more! To register, click here.