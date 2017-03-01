Strathcona County Art Gallery @ 501 in Sherwood Park, Alta., is presenting Diana Thorneycroft’s O Canada (I’m Sorry) from March 3 to April 30. This exhibition of Thorneycroft’s photography combines images from her series’ Group of Seven Awkward Moments and A People’s History. These works explore uncomfortable and difficult moments of Canada’s history, including crimes against humanity that happened here. One of the artist’s objectives with theses pieces is to push against the idea of Canada being considered inherently “good.” The opening reception is March 3 at 7 p.m., and the artist will be in attendance.