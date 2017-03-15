Capture Photography Festival in April!

In Vancouver, the fourth annual Capture Photography Festival is celebrating photography and lens-based art throughout the month of April. This year’s program includes more than 100 photography exhibitions in 70 galleries, public art and photo events.

The feature exhibition, Song of the Open Road, will be on view at Contemporary Art Gallery from April 1 through May 15. This group show features Vikky Alexander, Robert Arndt Gerard Byrne, Jacqueline Hoàng Nguyễn, Kelly Jazvac, Kelly Lycan, Niamh O’Malley, Dawit L. Petros, Greg Staats, and Lisa Tan. Including artists from Canada, Eritrea, Ireland, Sweden, and the U.S., the images consider ideas like remembrance, veracity, belonging, recollection, staging, and the documentation of various realities through the image.

Other highlights include the Vancouver Photo Book Fair (April 22-23), the Capture Speaker Series artist talks, the Capture Billboard Project on 17 billboards across the city, the BC Hydro Dal Grauer Project showcasing Alex Morrison’s work, the Capture Canada Line Project with photo-based art installations on seven Canada Line stations, and four other public art installations. The festival has everything from photo scavenger hunts to workshops for youth: From the Darkroom to the Internet: Alternative Ways of Making and Sharing Photographs (April 1) and Let’s Photo Zine (April 23)!