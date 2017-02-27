The Worldwide WOW Photo Contest, run by the Canadian Progress Club Elevate, is accepting entries from professional and amateur photographers from March 5 through April 30. All proceeds from the contest go to support the Canadian Women’s Foundation, which works to help elevate women and girls out of poverty and violence and into leadership and confidence. Winners will be announced on May 15. For more details and to enter online, please visit the Worldwide WOW Photo Contest website. And don’t forget to check out the gallery of past winning images!