Three Canadian Winners of World Press Photo

World Press Photo has announced the results of its annual photo contest, which had 80 408 photographs submitted by 5034 photographers from 125 countries. The World Press Photo 2017 Photo of the Year was Burhan Ozbilici’s image of the assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey. Three Canadians have been recognized in this year’s winning images. Amber Bracken won First Prize (Stories) for Contemporary Issues for her photo series on the standoff at Standing Rock in North Dakota over the Dakota Access Pipeline. The images, shot over five weeks, document both the resistence to the pipeline and the Sioux’s integration of contemplation and prayer into all activities of life.

Giovanni Capriotti received First Prize (Stories) in Sports for his coverage of a gay men’s rugby team, and Darren Calabrese received Third Prize (Stories) in Sports for his photo series of Lindsay Hilton, a disabled female rugby player. The winning photographs will be featured in a touring exhibition that will stop at about 100 cities in 45 countries. World Press has announced upcoming Canadian exhibitions in Montreal (August 30- October 1) and Chicoutimi (October 20-November 12).