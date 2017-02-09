Sony Introduces 100 mm f/2.8 STF G Master and More



Press release from Sony Canada

Sony Electronics has introduced two new lenses for their popular line of E-mount interchangeable lens cameras: one of their flagship G Master Series, an FE 100-mm f/2.81 STF GM OSS mid-telephoto prime lens (model SEL100F28GM) built to deliver breathtaking bokeh with a unique STF (Smooth Trans Focus) design, and a new compact, lightweight FE 85-mm f/1.8 mid-telephoto prime lens (model SEL85F18), which would be a welcome addition to the bag of any hobbyist or enthusiast photographer looking to create amazing portraits.

They have also introduced a new powerful, compact flash (model HVL-F45RM) with radio-controlled wireless communication that is ideal for professional shooting with Sony’s lineup of α7 full-frame cameras.

FE 100-mm f/2.81 STF GM OSS Telephoto Prime Lens

A specially designed mid-telephoto, full-frame prime lens, the new 100-mm STF is built to produce truly unique, magnificent and beautiful bokeh while maintaining the exceptional standard of resolution that is showcased by Sony’s entire line of flagship G Master series lenses, making it a powerful photographic tool for any portrait, fashion, nature or wedding photographer.

These impressive defocus capabilities are made possible by the lens’ advanced optical structure, as it features a newly designed 11-bladed aperture and a unique optical apodization lens element. Similar to a neutral-density filter that increases in density towards the edges, the apodization element creates beautiful transitions of in-focus to out-of-focus areas within an image, making for exceptionally soft, smooth bokeh that adds depth and dimensionality. This allows the subjects to stand out against beautifully defocused elements in both the foreground and background, producing an image that is naturally pleasing to the eye. The design of the lens also ensures that vignetting is kept to an absolute minimum, ensuring optimum image quality.

Additionally, the new 100-mm lens supports both contrast AF and focal-plane phase detection AF, and has a high-precision, quiet direct drive SSM (Super Sonic Motor) system that ensures exceptionally fast and accurate AF performance. The SEL100F28GM also offers up to 0.25x close-up capabilities with a built-in macro switching ring, built-in Optical SteadyShot image stabilization, a customizable focus-hold button, AF/MF switch, aperture ring and more. It is dust- and moisture-resistant as well.

FE 85-mm f/1.8 Telephoto Prime Lens

The new 85-mm f/1.8 mid-telephoto prime lens offers an extremely versatile, lightweight and compact telephoto prime lens solution for a variety of Sony camera owners ranging from working professionals to emerging enthusiasts that have stepped up to full-frame or APS-C cameras for the first time. With its wide f/1.8 aperture, it can produce impressive, exceptionally sharp portraits with soft background defocus that take advantage of its 85-mm focal length and wide f/1.8 maximum aperture.

The new prime lens features a 9-bladed circular-aperture mechanism that ensures smooth, natural looking bokeh and a double linear motor system to allow for fast, precise and quiet focusing. It also has a focus-hold button that can be customized and assigned together with functions in the camera body like the popular Eye AF feature. There is a smooth, responsive focus ring and AF/MF switch as well, and the lens is also dust- and moisture-resistant.

New Compact Radio-controlled Flash

Sony’s new HVL-F45RM flash enhances the radio-controlled lighting system capabilities of their growing system, offering a compact professional shooting solution when combined with the currently available wireless remote controller FA-WRC1M and receiver FA-WRR1.

The new flash, which is designed to complement the compact bodies of Sony’s E-mount camera lineup including full-frame α7 models, produces a maximum lighting output as expansive as GN45. This ensures sufficient illumination even when shooting with bounce lighting or high-speed-sync (HSS) flash. The radio capabilities of the HVL-F45RM allow it to be used as a transmitter or a receiver at up to 30 m (approx. 98 feet), making it an ideal fit for creative lighting with multiple flashes. Additionally, unlike optical flash systems, radio-control flashes do not require a direct line-of-sight between components to function properly, while also minimizing any impact that bright sunlight has on signal transmission and control.

The HVL-F45RM flash has an impressive battery life of up to 210 bursts and can tilt up to 150o vertically, a complete 360o horizontally and up to 8o downward to maximize versatility. Usability has been maximized with a new large, bright and highly visible LCD display; an LED light; a dust- and moisture-resistant design; and a revamped menu system that mimics those of Sony’s newest camera systems.

Pricing and Availability

Both of the new lenses and the new flash unit will ship to authorized dealers throughout North America. The new FE 100-mm f/2.8 STF OSS GM Telephoto Prime Lens will ship this March for about $2,050. The new FE 85-mm f/1.8 Mid-Telephoto Prime Lens will ship this March for about $800. Replacement lens hoods for each of the new models will also be available for purchase as well. The new HVL-F45RM flash will ship this May for about $550.