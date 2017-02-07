Scotiabank Photography Award Longlist Announced

Scotiabank has announced the longlist of nominees for the 2017 Scotiabank Photography Award. The award recognizes a mid- to later-career artist who is reaching for the next level of national and international recognition. A panel of 11 nominators selected the nominees, and the members of the 2017 jury are Edward Burtynsky, Robert Enright, Marie Josée Jean and Mark Lewis.
The nominees for the 2017 award are: Vikky Alexander (Vancouver, B.C.), Raymonde April (Montreal, Que.), Barbara Astman (Toronto, Ont.), Valérie Blass (Montreal, Que.), Dana Claxton (Vancouver, B.C.), Marlene Creates (Portugal Cove, NL), Donigan Cumming (Montreal, Que.), Nancy Davenport (Vancouver, B.C.), Rosalie Favell (Ottawa, Ont.), Shelley Niro (Brantford, Ont.), and Jeff Thomas (Ottawa, Ont.).
The shortlist will be announced on March 8, and the winner will be announced on May 9. The winner will receive $50,000, a solo exhibition at Ryerson Image Centre, a primary exhibition at the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, and a book published by Steidl.
Last year’s winner was Suzy Lake, whose exhibition will be on view from April 28 to August 13, during this year’s Scotiabank CONTACT festival. Previous winners include Angela Grauerholz, Mark Ruwedel, Stan Douglas, Arnaud Maggs and Lynne Cohen.
