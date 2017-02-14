Outstanding Contribution to Photography: Martin Parr

The World Photography Organisation (WPO) has announced documentary photographer Martin Parr as this year’s recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Photography title. WPO CEO Scott Gray said, “Martin Parr’s work has transcended all the usual boundaries of photography and shown that the medium is a hugely powerful means of communication. As an artist Parr has created a unique visual language that is deeply serious, but its inherent humour has ensured that his work has an almost global understanding.” Parr will receive his prize at the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards ceremony in London, U.K., and an exhibition of his early-career black-and-white images will be on view along with the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition from April 21 through May 7 at Somerset House in London.